Despite some of the backlash Jay Z has been receiving for his partnership with the NFL, many people are still standing by his side, and Vic Mensa looks to be one of them. On Sunday, TMZ caught up with the Roc Nation rapper and asked him his thoughts on Hov’s new partnership, which he believes will ultimately help Colin Kaepernick.

"I would be surprised if Kaepernick doesn't get a job with Hov being in the NFL," Vic told TMZ on the way out of The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. "We know the NFL is a slave game, so to have a black man in there ... especially a black man with a socially conscious responsibility, cause i know that's how Hov feels, man ... I believe that Kap gonna get that job and I believe that Hov's intentions are in the right place.”

Vic continues on by saying he has tremendous respect for Kaepernick and the work he's done, but says the community should get behind Jay buying an NFL team because ultimately it's a good thing for black people. Mensa says "shit's gotta change" in the NFL and Jay Z is the best guy to make it happen.

Check out Vic’s run-in with TMZ (below) and let us know your thoughts.