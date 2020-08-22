mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vic Mensa & SAINt JHN Team Up For Emotional Track "2HONEST"

Alexander Cole
August 22, 2020 09:07
Vic Mensa had a lot to get off his chest on "2HONEST"


Vic Mensa came back with a 7-track EP on Friday called V Tape and fans are already loving it as they're claiming it sees Vic go back to his roots. Mensa has always been known for his emotionally honest tracks, and that's exactly what he gives us on the SAINt JHN-assisted "2HONEST."

Throughout this track, Mensa gives us some powerful verses about his upbringing and how there were times where he felt suicidal. He speaks on his identity and how it took him a long time to come to grips with it all. Meanwhile, SAINt JHN comes through with a beautifully sung hook that brings the entire track together.

Give "2HONEST" a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Contemplatin' self-destruction, equatin' myself to nothin'
Fixated on my regression, I felt like Benjamin Button
I collapsed in my depression, I just couldn't write for nothin'
When I stared at my reflection, all that I felt was disgusted
My confidence evaporated, less than a man, I was emasculated

