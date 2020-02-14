Former NFL tight end Vernon Davis officially announced his retirement from the NFL prior to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2nd and he is apparently looking to transition to a career in acting. Davis, 36, has previously made cameo appearances in the 2017 "Baywatch" film as well as the FX tv series "The League," but he will soon be cast in a movie titled "Red Winter," in which where his character is hunted by a drug cartel after witnessing a murder.

During an episode of SportsCenter this week, Davis was asked to put his acting chops on display and he responded by delivering a cringeworthy fake cry that seemed to go on forever. Naturally, Davis' meme-worthy performance quickly made the rounds on twitter. Check out some of the reactions to his sobbing episode in the tweets embedded below.