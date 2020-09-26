Throughout the NBA bubble experiment in Orlando, NBA players have been fighting against racial injustice. Every single game, players can be seen kneeling for the National Anthem while also wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. In fact, the players were recently able to convince team ownership to open up their arenas as voting stations come Election Day on November 3rd. Simply put, the players want the owners fighting for them, which is certainly an admirable cause.

At this point, it's fairly transparent that the goal of the players is to get Joe Biden elected, especially when you consider Trump's actions over the last four years. Despite this, it seems as though NBA owners are in overwhelming support of Trump and the Republicans, even with their commitments to the players. According to The Ringer, 81 percent of all NBA owner political donations went to Trump this year. This amounts to roughly $15 million in campaign donations.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Haute Living

Some of the NBA owners who have given money to Trump are James Dolan of the Knicks, Tilman Fertitta of the Rockets, and Jim Buss of the Lakers. Meanwhile, Jeanie Buss of the Lakers, Ted Leonsis of the Wizards, and Vivek Ranadive of the Kings have given to Democrats.

These owners are allowed to do whatever they want with their money, although these contributions are fairly curious when you consider how Trump has been hyper-critical of the NBA and its ratings.

