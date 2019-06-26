Vault by Vans will be releasing a three-sneaker collection this Saturday, June 29 in honor of the late Mexican artist, Frida Kahlo.

The Vans x Frida Kahlo collection consists of the Vans Sk8-Hi, Vans Authentic and Vans Slip On - each of which draw on inspiration of Frida's paintings. According to Footwear News, the three sneakers were all crafted from premium materials.

Frida Kahlo x Vans/Vans

The Vans Sk8-Hi LX features a pine green leather upper, equipped with Kahlo's self-portrait about the heel. The Vans Authentic LX is reimagined as Kahlo’s still life art, equipped with an all-over watermelon print, while the OG Slip-On LX references Kahlo’s famed 1940 painting, “Self Portrait With Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird.”

All three special edition sneakers will be available via Vans.com and select Vans retailers on June 29. Continue scrolling for a closer look at each pair.

Frida Kahlo x Vans Sk8-Hi/Vans

Frida Kahlo x Vans Authentic/Vans

Frida Kahlo x Vans Slip On/Vans