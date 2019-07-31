Vans x Discovery Launch "Shark Week" Sneaker Collab

Vans has teamed up with Discovery for a special edition sneaker collection, as well as a range of apparel, in celebration of this year's Shark Week. Proceeds from the Shark Week collection will support Oceana's mission to protect the world's oceans and the sharks that call them home.

Included in the Shark Week pack is the Vans Sk8-Hi ($75), featuring a canvas and suede construction, equipped with a classic shark print at the sidestripe. The kicks also include re-enforced toecaps to withstand repeated wear, padded collars for support and flexibility, and signature rubber waffle outsoles.

Additionally, Vans and Discovery have created a colorful Slip-On with an all-over shark print, as well as a full kid's collection featuring the Sk8-Hi, Sk8-Hi Mid, Slip-Ons and apparel.

Click here to check out the full Vans x Discovery Shark Week collection and continue scrolling for a look at each of the collaborative kicks.

