Kobe Bryant is one of the most legendary players in the history of the NBA and when you have a career like Kobe's, it is a guarantee that you are going to go to the Hall of Fame. On Saturday, Bryant will be given one of the highest honors in basketball as Michael Jordan will induct him into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant will also be a part of the induction ceremony and fans are gearing up for what should prove to be an exceptionally emotional moment.

Leading up to the event, Vanessa has been visiting the Hall of Fame, where there is currently a Kobe exhibit created in his honor. The exhibit features some of his most iconic jerseys and even his shoes. It's truly an incredible shrine that honors one of the most iconic athletes of all time.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

In the images below, Kobe's youngest daughter Capri can be seen enjoying the exhibit and it's truly a precious sight to behold. Kobe's passing still weighs heavily on the NBA community, and his induction on Saturday is going to be a bitter-sweet moment.

Regardless of what's happened, it's good to see Kobe getting the sendoff he deserves.