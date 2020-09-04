Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have been partners for a few years now and it has resulted in some pretty incredible sneakers. While it mostly started with the Nike Air Force 1 Low, Scott really impressed fans back in 2018 when he came out with his special rendition of the classic Air Jordan 4, in the Houston Oilers-inspired colorway. From there, Scott released his own variations of the Air Jordan 1 and even came through with an olive Air Jordan 6 that remains one of the best sneakers he has ever produced.

In a recent photoshoot, Bloody Osiris showed off a brand new Travis Scott Air Jordan 6 sample that will surely get fans excited. Of course, this is an unreleased sample, for now, which means the chances of the general public ever getting these, is slim. As you can see from the photos below, the shoe has a beige upper while the laces are pink. There is glow in the dark details as well, which is something the original TS Air Jordan 6 had.

For now, there is no release information related to this shoe, so stay tuned for any updates. Also, let us know what you think about this colorway, in the comments below.