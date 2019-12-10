UnoTheActivist Pays Homage To Juice WRLD On "Way Too Young"

Juice WRLD passed away at the age of 21 over the weekend. A shock to many, information about the situation has been slowly emerging through rumor reports, although the actual cause of his death has yet to be confirmed. Friends, fans, and peers flooded the timeline with tributes following the rapper's death, praising him for his talents that he blessed the world with during his short time with us.

UnoTheActivist has come through with a new track in the dedication of Juice WRLD titled, "Way Too Young." UnoTheActivist delivers a melancholic, emo-esque record over soft guitar strums and trunk-rattling bass that clearly draws direct inspiration from Juice WRLD's work. "I'm way too young to die sober/ Wake me up when the pain's over," he croons on the record.

Check out "Way Too Young" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Whispers in my ears are draining

Telling me that I gotta come to the otherside

If you die young, then die for something

Seems like the legends died young for something