UnoTheActivist Drops Off "Unoverse 3"

Aron A.
November 03, 2021 20:50
Unoverse 3
UnoTheActivist

UnoTheActivist unveils a new project ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Yeat, Matt OX, and more.


UnoTheActivist has been a staple in the Soundcloud rap scene over the years. In fact, you can even argue that he helped create the blueprint for what we know now as Soundcloud rap. He's come a long way since, releasing tons of new music and connecting with some of the biggest artists in the game.

This year, he's been particularly active with the release of Unoverse 1 and 2, as well as Time To Live. Over the weekend, he unveiled the third installment in the Unoverse series. Laced with 14 songs in total, UnoTheActivist brings on artists like Matt Ox, Zelly Ocho, and Year for the tracklist. Ty Dolla $ign also makes an appearance on the project's closing song, "Playhouse."

Check out the latest project from UnoTheActivist below. 

