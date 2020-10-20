mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

UnoTheActivist & Travis Barker Enlists Young Thug & More For Joint Project

Aron A.
October 19, 2020 20:37
1.1K Views
01
1
CoverCover

Might Not Make It
Uno The Activist & Travis Barker

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

With appearances from Young Thug & YBN Nahmir, UnoTheActivist and Travis Barker unleash their joint project, "Might Not Make It."


Collaborative projects have only grown more popular in the world of hip-hop but many of them also go announced yet never actually see the light of day. It appeared to be the case with UnoTheActivist and Travis Barker's joint effort. Nearly two years since releasing "Killer" and building the anticipation, they returned this past weekend with Might Not Make It. The effort is a short seven tracks, showcasing their growing chemistry over the years. The project includes a few familiar names, as well. Young Thug slides on "Big Dripper" while YBN Nahmir assists on "Doeburger." Rising California artist Paris Shadows also makes an appearance on the project with some assistance on "Snow Globe."

Check out UnoTheActivist and Travis Barker's joint project, Might Not Make It below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES UnoTheActivist & Travis Barker Enlists Young Thug & More For Joint Project
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject