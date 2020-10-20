UnoTheActivist & Travis Barker Enlists Young Thug & More For Joint Project

Collaborative projects have only grown more popular in the world of hip-hop but many of them also go announced yet never actually see the light of day. It appeared to be the case with UnoTheActivist and Travis Barker's joint effort. Nearly two years since releasing "Killer" and building the anticipation, they returned this past weekend with Might Not Make It. The effort is a short seven tracks, showcasing their growing chemistry over the years. The project includes a few familiar names, as well. Young Thug slides on "Big Dripper" while YBN Nahmir assists on "Doeburger." Rising California artist Paris Shadows also makes an appearance on the project with some assistance on "Snow Globe."

Check out UnoTheActivist and Travis Barker's joint project, Might Not Make It below.