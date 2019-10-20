Universal Music Group has announced its intent to rebrand its college lifestyle marketing program, moving away from the previous UMUSIC Experience format to introduce °1824. It was on Thursday that the company revealed its plan at the invitations, an annual meeting that includes the grograms's team along with the 85 students in the program.

“Our program has become a proven artist and career development platform,” Senior VP and head of the program Todd Goodwin said in a statement. “Over the last four years, we evolved as our capabilities outgrew those of traditional college programs. While career development, mentorship and job placement will continue to be central to our success, it became clear we needed to redesign our core program and, in turn, give our team an even larger platform to highlight their creativity by forming °1824.”

The new format of the program will focus on giving college reps "actionable roles" on projects for UMG's outreach. Projects would include influencer marketing, public relations, design, filmmaking, and strategic partnerships. Universal notes that the team was previously working on over 40 projects a month, including the behind-the-scenes series Beyond The Barricade and Chop It Up, the interview series that features artists flying in a helicopter over NYC.

The new °1824 has plans to produce over 100 annual events that will include experiential "experiential activations, screenings, HBCU homecoming events, and more."