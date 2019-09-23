Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and Under Armour have today introduced official images of his new signature sneaker - the Under Armour Curry 7.

The specifics around the Curry 7 remain under wraps, but we now have a clear look at what to expect, as well as some of the first release dates.

Under Armour Curry 7 UNDRTD/Under Armour

Curry's seventh signature sneaker will make its retail debut in the "UNDRTD" colorway shown above, and as first seen in the video that Steph teased on his IG stories last week. The kicks will launch at UA.com, UA Brand Houses and select retailers beginning November 1

A second colorway of the Under Armour Curry 7 will initially launch in China on November 11, followed by a global release on November 29.

Check out some more images of the "UNDRTD" Curry 7 below, as well as an early glimpse at the second retail colorway previewed in Curry's most recent IG post.

