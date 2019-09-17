Steph Curry is easily one of the best players in the entire NBA and for the better part of this decade, he has been working with the good people over at Under Armour on some performance basketball shoes. Whenever a new basketball season rolls around, Curry comes through with a brand new silhouette and up next on the docket is the Under Armour Curry 7. News surrounding the Curry 7 has been pretty sparse this Summer but now, it appears as though we have our first few shots of the new shoe.

Curry was training for the upcoming season recently and in some footage which appeared on the Instagram story of @willlowerygolf, Curry can be seen wearing a brand new Under Armour shoe. Many believe this is the upcoming Curry 7 and based on the footage, it seems as though it's a continuation of the design brought forth by the Curry 6.

The colorway of the shoe is white, grey, black, and red, with every single color meshing together seamlessly. There is a reinforced chunky midsole which is perfect for cushioning while playing basketball and there seems to be plenty of ankle support with this mid-cut silhouette.

Stay tuned for updates on the Under Armour Curry 7 as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news.