Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest NBA players of all time and on Saturday, May 15th, he will be inducted into the Basketball Hall Of Fame alongside players like Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. Everyone has been waiting for this special moment and it will be an emotional time as his family and Michael Jordan will help with the festivities.

As a way to commemorate the event, Undefeated and Nike will finally be releasing the "Hall Of Fame" colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro. Teaser images of this collaboration have been shown off for months now although a release date has been sorely missing. Now, it is confirmed that these will drop on Wednesday, May 12th which is just a few days before the big event. In the images below, you can see how the shoe has a mostly gold upper all while some nice purple flourishes are placed all the way throughout. Nike and Undefeated branding is present on the back heel and tongue, which adds a nice touch to the overall look.

These are going to be a very special pair and we're sure plenty of Kobe fans will be looking to get their hands on them. Let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

