Undefeated and Nike reportedly have plans to release multiple Nike Kobe 4 Protros this Summer, including this newly unveiled "Fir" colorway.

As seen in the IG post embedded below, the kicks come equipped with a glossy, pine green patent leather along with white accents on the midsole, inner lining and branding. Additional details include Kobe and Undefeated logos on the tongues and #8 on the heels.

Release details for the UNDFTD x Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Fir" have not yet been announced but rumors suggest the kicks could be arriving in August, alongside multiple colorways.

According to sneaker source @J23App, the teal Undefeated x Nike Kobe 4 that DeMar DeRozan wore during the playoffs is among the colorways scheduled to release in limited quantities in August. Additionally, @SoleHeatonFeat reports that some other UNDFTD x Kobe 4 colorways include: "Black/Black/Multi-Color," "Sail/Sail/Multi-Color" and "Team Orange/Team Orange/Multi-Color."

Stay tuned for official release info.

UNDFTD x Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Fir"/SolebyJC

