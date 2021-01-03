Uncle Murda & Benny The Butcher Get To A "Whole Lotta Money"

There has never been a more appropriate time for Uncle Murda to release an installment of his Don't Come Outside mixtape series. While a global pandemic still rages on, it's a better time than any to stay inside. The rapper just dropped off Don't Come Outside Vol. 3 this past weekend which included the release of his annual "Rap Up" record where he essentially addresses everything that's gone on over the course of the year.

Aside from "Rap Up 2020," he offers a few massive records on the project including two featuring members of the Griselda camp. Yesterday, we highlighted "Nothing Like Me" ft. Conway and Dios Moreno. Murda connects with Benny The Butcher, Que Banz, and Moe Chipps on "Whole Lotta Money," a celebratory anthem for the hustlers. Murda swoops in with a retrospective look on his days hustling as Benny The Butcher bounces off of this idea with his own tales from the streets.

Quotable Lyrics

When they invested in stock, we just bought bricks

The plug pulled up to the spot with a forklift

Rap money cool but I made more in the driver's seat

Get them wholesale, cost 10 racks to bother me