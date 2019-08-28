Birmingham, U.K. rapper was reportedly taken to the hospital earlier today after getting shot in Portugal, the Independent reports. The rapper was believed to be targeted during an armed robbery. The rapper was staying in Quint do Lago villa when he was robbed and shot. Phones, jewelry, and his passport were stolen during the incident.

The 27-year-old rapper was brought to the hospital by two of his friends. The rapper was shot in the leg on Tuesday night around 10 p.m. local. According to police, there were two or three robbers with heavy Irish accents. Police later went back to the villa to make sure there weren't any more suspects there.

At this point, his friends said that he's recovering from the injury but there haven't been any new updates regarding his condition. There haven't been any arrests made either. He was in Portugal this weekend for a performance at the Afro Nation Festival in the Algarve resort of Praia da Roche. He's been posting pictures of himself in Portugal since his arrival.

Mist released his last project, Diamond In The Dirt in February 2018. The project debuted at #4 on the U.K. Albums charts. He also won a MOBO Award in 2017 for Best Video for his single, "Hot Property."

We're sending our thought and prayers to Mist and wish him a speedy recovery.