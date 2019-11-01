Over the course of the UFC's history, they have been pretty quick to try new things and offer new ideas for their fanbase to experience. This weekend, the UFC will experience another first as they award the inaugural "Baddest Mothrfucker" belt to either Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz. Both of these fighters have proven themselves to be some of the most entertaining in the sport so fans are excited to see how this will all play out at UFC 244. Of course, Masvidal is a veteran of the UFC but experienced a boom in exposure after his vicious record-breaking knockout of Ben Askren.

Today, after months of teasing it, the UFC finally unveiled the "Baddest Motherfucker" belt in all of its glory. As you can see from the image below, it's a pretty incredible-looking belt and considering "The Rock's" role in the festivities, UFC 244 is about to be special.

So far, it's almost impossible to tell who will win this fight but based on Diaz's name-recognition, many feel as though he is the favorite to win. Masvidal is a pretty bad man though so it's going to make for a very interesting battle.

