UFC superstar Tony Ferguson recently sat down for a quick interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani to talk about, what else, his long awaited Lightweight Championship bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Naturally, Ferguson left us with plenty of interesting sound bites, including how he believes he's already in Khabib's head, and that he wants The Eagle to piss blood when it's all said and done.

April 18 can't come soon enough!

Says Tony, per ESPN:

"I'm in this dude's head. He's going to train so hard and he's going to be so nervous that he's going to make a mistake. I'm going to capitalize on that. I'm going to catch him during the scrambles. Scrambled eggs, baby. It's what's for breakfast. I told everybody, I'm going to make him piss blood."

The Tony-Khabib showdown has been scheduled four different times in the past, none of which came fruition for a variety of reasons, but the two are once again on track to square off at the Barclays Center on April 18. That said, Tony tells Ariel Helwani that he's hoping to come face-to-face with the undefeated champion as soon as next weekend, during the fight week ahead of UFC 245 in Las Vegas.

Per ESPN:

"I'm going to keep poking the bear, I'm going to make sure that Khabib shows up -- that he's going to see me before this year's done," Ferguson said. "He's going to understand. He's going to go through the holidays and he's going to be wondering about me. I'm going to be in his head again. He's going to have a lot on his plate, and I think they got a little too arrogant with the way they handled things."

Ferguson (26-3) has won 12 straight fights, including a second-round TKO victory against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 238 back in June. Khabib, meanwhile, boasts an unblemished 28-0 record with his most recent title defense coming against Dustin Poirier in September.

Check out Tony's full interview about their April 18 showdown in the video embedded below.