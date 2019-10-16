Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is set to make his professional wrestling debut on October 31, as he takes on WWE's resident heavyweight Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Getting in a WWE ring ahead of his highly anticipated rematch against Deontay Wilder seems less than ideal but it's a risk worth taking when you consider the amount of money he'll make. The Daily Mail reports that The Gypsy King will make approximately $15 million for stepping inside the ring with The Monster Among Men on Halloween.

Fury got into it with Strowman during SmackDown Live's first episode on FOX and the two behemoths exchanged blows during last Monday's episode of Raw, leading to an official contract signing earlier this week. Fury is expected to pick up a win in his WWE debut, but the main thing is that he walks out of the squared circle unscathed ahead of his clash with Wilder.

Fury and Wilder's first bout in December 2018 was an absolute thriller which ended in a controversial split draw, with the scorecards at 115–111 for Wilder, 114–112 for Fury, and 113–113. Their rematch is rumored to take place in February 2020.

WWE Crown Jewel, taking place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will air on the WWE Network on Thursday, October 31, at 1 pm ET.

In addition to the Fury vs Strowman bout, the WWE has announced that former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has signed a multi-year deal with the company and that he'll face WWE champion Brock Lesnar at the same event later this month. Click here for more on that.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images