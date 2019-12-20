Tyron Woodley used to be the UFC Welterweight Title holder until he lost to Kamaru Usman back in March. Woodley's loss came as a bit of a shock and now, Usman is becoming a star in the division. Last weekend, Usman defended his belt against the likes of Colby Covington. In the end, Usman came out victorious thanks to a huge punch in the fifth round that ended the match early.

Recently, Woodley was on TMZ, "Hollywood Beatdown" where he spoke about the highly-publicized bout. Woodley ended up going on a bit of rant where he said he was "disgusted" by the fight. As he explains, he's still incredulous over losing to Usman and felt like both fighters were horrible.

"As far as IQ, moving your fucking head maybe. I didn't see a lot of that," Woodley said. "If I would have punched Colby, he may be on life support right now."

Clearly, Woodley is upset with how things have worked out for him over the last little while and is hoping to move on sooner than later. It's been reported that he is looking to become a boxer and could even get in the ring with the likes of Canelo Alvarez although that seems like more of a dream than a reality at this point.