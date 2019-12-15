Saturday night, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Kamaru Usman beat rival Colby Covington in the UFC 245 headliner with a fifth-round TKO.

It was Usman's first welterweight title defense and the victory maintains his perfect record in the UFC.

With such a big fight, came a lot of great reactions on social media.

"When 2 wrestlers end up banging the whole fight!! Respect!!!👊🏽🔥," wrote Brian Ortega on Twitter afterward.

Much of the discourse was politically based, with Covington ostensibly supporting Trump throughout the build-up to the fight. "Kamaru Usman, The Nigerian Nightmare, who originally comes from one of those "shit hole" countries according to Trump, just beat down his favorite fighter and MAGA supporter Colby Convington. He'll be tweeting trash for a while because he can't talk due to the broken jaw. #UFC245," said Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali, a contributing writer for The New York Times.

“They were chanting ‘USA!’ for me, let’s be honest,” Usman said of the crowd. “I’m more American than him. I am what it means to be an American. I’m an immigrant who came here and worked my ass off tirelessly to get to the top. I still prevailed, and that’s what it means to be an American."

Check out more reactions from Twitter below.