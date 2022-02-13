Tyrese discussed his mother's current condition during a live stream on Instagram, this week. She had been placed in a medically induced coma, earlier this month, while dealing with both pneumonia and COVID-19.

The singer explains that "everything about her organs and the functionality of her body is not quite there."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He adds that his mother is still in the ICU and still has COVID-19.

"She's fighting every day to get stronger," Tyrese says, explaining that each day she has exhibited incremental signs of improvement.

Before the end of the video, Tyrese asks his followers to take a moment out of their days to pray for his mother.

Earlier this week, Tyrese revealed that doctors had informed him that there was nothing left that could be done for his mother.

"The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there’s pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around," Tyrese explained in a post on Instagram. "I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him…… Ha paused and couldn’t respond…!!"

Check out Tyrese's latest update on Instagram below.



