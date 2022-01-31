Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple went at it on Twitter after the AFC Championship game on Twitter, Sunday. The interaction began with Apple bragging about having outplayed Hill twice this season.

"Oh yea that chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time," Apple tweeted after the game.

One fan replied: "As much shit as you’ll get, I gotta concede you had the game winning play here."



Andy Lyons / Getty Images

"He’s a baby!" Apple quote-tweeted the fan's post while tagging Hill's Twitter handle.

"No Twitter beef big dog just hit my line," Hill wrote back.

Hill was able to snag 7 receptions, 78 yards and a touchdown during the game; however, it was a slow second half that played the biggest factor in the result. The Chiefs as a whole were held to just 3 points in the third and fourth quarters.

The Bengals came back from down 21-3 to win in an overtime thriller that included a rare interception from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI on February 13.

Check out the back and forth on Twitter below.

