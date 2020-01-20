It's been some time since Tyra Banks has been linked to anyone on the romantic front. The top model has been linked to a number of known faces over the years of her career such as Will Smith, Seal, Jonn Singelton and more. Page Six now reports that Tyra's new man, Canadian businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, are still going strong.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

According to the publication, the duo has been dating for over a year and is said to be "pretty happy." Apparently, when he isn't travelling for work, he's always by Tyra's side and even her friends are all aware of her new love since she was “very quick to introduce him as her man.” The couple was recently spotted at the TCL Chinese Theatre for the premiere of Bad Boys For Life in Hollywood.

Their first public outing together was in October of last year when they were seen having a romantic date and later after that, they were reported to have moved in together.

Tyra has one son with her ex, Erik Asla, named York and previously detailed the struggles she underwent with undergoing in vitro fertilization. "I think I'm lucky, you know, I did it for about a year and a half of IVF and some women do it for years and years and years," she said.