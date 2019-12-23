mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyler, The Creator Shares "IGOR" Leftover, "Best Interest"

Noah C
December 23, 2019 13:19
510 Views
41
3
Tyler, The Creator via YouTubeTyler, The Creator via YouTube
Tyler, The Creator via YouTube

Best Interest
Tyler, The Creator

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
83% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Better late than never.


We're deep in year-end lists season and Tyler, The Creator is topping every one that is music-relatedIGOR was a pivotal moment in his career, marking a refinement of a sound that Tyler has been moving towards for years. Tyler wears all his influences on his sleeve, often gushing in interviews over his love of 70's soul. The elements that he draws from that era are apparent on IGOR, but Tyler always adds his own idiosyncratic twists that makes him one of the most innovative artists in modern music. 

Today, he shared a "rough draft that did not make IGOR", titled "Best Interest". While the song may not be mixed and mastered, it sounds complete. It's driven by twinkling keys, and features Tyler singing and rapping in various altered voices. "Best Interest" comes with a joyful, highly-saturated video shot on a boat. "Told the homie to just start filming, i was lip syncing to no music, was surprised when it synced up perfectly," Tyler tweeted. 

Quotable Lyrics

I was out here playing games, you was out here with a lame
I could play the side n**** pretty easy, but not for too long
I'm the side n****, I got sneak around and hide witcha
I wanna see you give me five minutes

Tyler, The Creator
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  1
  3
  510
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Tyler, The Creator new song igor leftover Igor best interest
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tyler, The Creator Shares "IGOR" Leftover, "Best Interest"
41
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject