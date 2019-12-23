Tyler, The Creator Shares "IGOR" Leftover, "Best Interest"

We're deep in year-end lists season and Tyler, The Creator is topping every one that is music-related. IGOR was a pivotal moment in his career, marking a refinement of a sound that Tyler has been moving towards for years. Tyler wears all his influences on his sleeve, often gushing in interviews over his love of 70's soul. The elements that he draws from that era are apparent on IGOR, but Tyler always adds his own idiosyncratic twists that makes him one of the most innovative artists in modern music.

Today, he shared a "rough draft that did not make IGOR", titled "Best Interest". While the song may not be mixed and mastered, it sounds complete. It's driven by twinkling keys, and features Tyler singing and rapping in various altered voices. "Best Interest" comes with a joyful, highly-saturated video shot on a boat. "Told the homie to just start filming, i was lip syncing to no music, was surprised when it synced up perfectly," Tyler tweeted.

Quotable Lyrics

I was out here playing games, you was out here with a lame

I could play the side n**** pretty easy, but not for too long

I'm the side n****, I got sneak around and hide witcha

I wanna see you give me five minutes