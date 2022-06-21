Tyler, The Creator had some major praise for Kendrick Lamar while discussing the rapper's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on the All Star Series for Converse. In particular, Tyler says he loved the honesty present on the project.

“I think honesty is awesome — with yourself, with [other] people… I think when you’re making something, it doesn’t have to be so obvious, but just being honest with how you’re approaching shit is when the best shit comes,” he said. “N****s don’t know how to give each other hugs and I hope we get past that. We will, though. The younger kids is like, ‘What’s up, bro? You good?’ We gotta cut the bullshit and just start being super open and honest."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

He continued: “And that’s what Kendrick just did with his new album. I love that album, but I feel like he touches on shit that’s so, like, open and honest that some people can’t listen to it because they probably feel like he’s looking at them in their eyes and they’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t panic. Uhhh, I can’t listen to this. Put on something else so I can hit my dougie.’ And keep forgetting and numbing the shit that he’s talking about.”

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers was released last month, with features from Sampha, Taylour Paige, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Baby Keem, Kodak Black, and more. The highly anticipated project is Lamar's first album since 2017's Damn.

Continuing on Lamar, he added: “Not saying the people that’s doing that went through what he’s saying, but it’s making them think about the shit that they’re covering up with that fucking, ‘I’m hard, I shoot people’ shit. I see it, I see through it.”

Tyler isn't one to shy away from praise. He recently labeled Pharrell the "greatest of all time," while performing at Something in the Water. The two recently collaborated on the single. “Cash In Cash Out."

Check out Tyler's appearance on the Converse All Star Series below.

[Via]