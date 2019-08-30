It appears Angles pitcher Tyler Skaggs had a deadly mix of booze, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system when he tragically died in a Texas hotel room back on July 1. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner released the toxicology report on Friday, which lists "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents.” In other words, he choked on his own vomit while under the influence of the mix of drugs & booze.

The report says his death has been ruled an accident.

Tests showed 38 nanograms per milliliter of oxycodone and 3.8 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl, a painkiller that is significantly stronger than oxycodone. It also showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.122%; a 0.08% limit is considered legally impaired.

Skaggs' family released a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Friday, which read:

"We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol," the statement said. "That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much."

"We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler's death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us."

