Tyler Lockett has been a tremendous talent for the Seattle Seahawks over the past few years. Just a couple of weeks ago, the wide receiver tested positive for COVID-19, and it forced him to miss a game. Lockett eventually came back to the team as they lost to the Chicago Bears, and fans were relieved to see Lockett in the lineup.

Now, however, Lockett is being open and honest about his experience with the virus. As he told reporters today, he had a plethora of symptoms that are ultimately pretty worrying. Just like Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson who lost 10 pounds, Lockett ended up losing eight.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

"Tyler Lockett describing his battle with COVID. Says he was very exhausted, could barely move, chest hurting, throat hurting, anxiety, vomiting. Had no energy, barely eating – says he lost like 8 pounds. Also had some breathing issues," reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar wrote.

In a tweet from Bob Condotta, it was revealed that while Lockett played last week, he was not in the best shape imaginable. Now, however, he is feeling a lot better as the Seahawks look to show up and show out against the Detroit Lions.

