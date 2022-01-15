Tyla Yaweh Recruits PnB Rock & Trippie Redd To "Do No Wrong"

Tyla Yaweh has always been a highly collaborative artist. Whether it be his hit 2020 single "Tommy Lee" with his mentor Post Malone or "Stuntin' on You" with DaBaby from the same year, Tyla is great at aligning his vibe with other prominent artists of this era.

After a relatively calm 2021 that only gave us a handful of Yaweh singles, he decided to open the new year with a bang, releasing "Do No Wrong" with moody vocalists PnB Rock and Trippie Redd on Friday (Jan. 14).

PnB Rock handles the sung hook on the song, as Tyla and Trippie's verses plug in the gaps between each rendition. PnB's performance dictates the song's atmosphere as he wards off his enemies and flexes his bag with catchy crooning.

Tyla Yaweh takes on the song's first verse, explaining his type and that he likes his "b*tches meaner," as well as asserting that he always stays with a gun because he has "seen some demons I can't trust."

Trippie Redd's verse on the back-end of the track is a colorful, intimidating exhibition including many pop culture allusions like Rey Mysterio, Kirby and 7-11 slurpees.

Overall, "Do No Wrong" is a message to anybody who dares to mess with Tyla, PnB or Trippie. Check out the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I like her demeanor, yeah, I like my bitches meaner, uh

Can't even get them racks up, that's Venus and Serena

You see these diamonds clean up, ooh, my bitch drive a 2021

Boy, you actin' mad 'cause you drive a Kia