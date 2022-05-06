Tyga Returns With "Sheikh Talk" Single

It was just about a month ago when Tyga eased into New Music Friday releases with his "Lifetime" single, and at the time, he also delivered its accompanying visual. Although we haven't heard anything about an album rollout just yet, Tyga has returned with another release: "Sheikh Talk." Unlike "Lifetime," where Tyga delivers a more brooding take, "Skeikh Talk" finds the rapper back in his boastful bag. He knows to create a party bop, so expect to hear more from Tyga as we creep closer to the summer months.

Meanwhile, aside from his music releases, Tyga has been stealing attention due to his legal woes. The rapper's "Wavy Baby" sneaker collaboration with MSCHF has landed him in hot water after Vans fired off a lawsuit alleging that the kicks were copies of their classics. MSCHF reportedly claimed that "Wavy Baby" was an art project, but a judge approved a restraining order, anyhow.

Stream "Sheikh Talk" by Tyga and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't need complex, it's the simple things

I been cookin' twelve years, still sizzling

I ain't tryna gang-gang, twins whistling

I can hear snake n*ggas still hissening

