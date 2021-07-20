mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tyga Pulls Up On 500Raxx On "Dump Truck"

Aron A.
July 20, 2021 19:41
Dump Truck
500raxx Feat. Tyga

500Rax taps Tyga to hop on "Dumptruck."


Through a slew of releases, 500rax has been bubbling up from Compton and beyond, showing tons of potential of becoming the next star to blow out of the city. Singles like "Get In" and "Fall Through" with Seddy Hendrinx have continued to bubble throughout the internet airwaves but now, she's returned with a brand new remix to her 2020 record, "Dump Truck." The song originally appeared on her project, 500 Summers. This time, Tyga hops on with a smooth, effortless flow, detailing the lavish lifestyle he leads.

Though it's been two years since the release of Legendary, Tyga has been keeping a steady stream of music on deck. Most recently, he teamed up with Moneybagg Yo for their collaborative effort, "Splash" and also assisted Iggy Azalea on "Sip It."

Check out 500raxx's new collab with Tyga below.

Quotable Lyrics
Don't do shit for clout, bitch, I'm on
I could break the internet with shit on my phone
I don't really trust hoes, only bank roll
Large amounts, take it out 'til the bank close

