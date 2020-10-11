mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TyFontaine Previews His Next Mixtape With New Single "Delectable"

Alexander Cole
October 11, 2020 16:48
81 Views
00
1
Image via TyFontaineImage via TyFontaine
Image via TyFontaine

Delectable
TyFontaine

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

TyFontaine is gearing up to release his mixtape "We Ain't The Same," next week.


TyFontaine has been making a name for himself over the last few years and fans have been loving his brand of wavy melodic tracks that are short, sweet, and to the point. On Friday, October 16th, the artist is going to be releasing his second mixtape, dubbed We Ain't The Same. TyFontaine has been dropping singles for this project and recently, he came through with "Delectable" which was actually leaked a few months ago.

This song clocks in at just under two minutes long and features the artist delivering some sung vocals about a woman he is trying to be with. Instrumentally, we get some nice laid back vibes that one would come to expect from TyFontaine.

Check out the song below, and look out for his new mixtape which drops on Friday.

Quotable Lyrics:

Side bitch came in through the side door (Michi)
Suck me from the passenger onâsideâroad (Michi)
I can'tâdo no drama, with no highâor low (High or low)
I'ma bust it down and she keep it on the low (Woo)

TyFontaine
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  1
  81
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
TyFontaine We ain't the same new song new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS TyFontaine Previews His Next Mixtape With New Single "Delectable"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject