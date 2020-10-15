Soon after being upset by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers decided to part ways with their longtime head coach, Doc Rivers. Rivers was given a team that should have competed for a title, although they ended up falling short as the team had barely any chemistry and seemed to be eager to leave the Orlando NBA bubble. Rivers eventually landed on his feet soon after as he was given a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Over the past couple of weeks, the Clippers have been doing their own head coaching search and today, it appears as though it all came to an end. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Ty Lue, the team's assistant coach last season, has been given the head coaching job and has even been signed to a five-year deal.

Lue was a coach in high-demand last season as many thought he would become the coach of the Lakers. After refusing their contract offer, Lue became an assistant with the other Los Angeles team, and in the end, his patience paid off.

Whether or not Lue will lead this team deep into the playoffs remains to be seen, although he certainly has championship experience.

