Ty Law was among the handful of NFL legends inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend, and if you watched the ceremony you likely took notice of the glistening Air Jordan 1s on his feet.

According to TMZ, Law's "Hall of Fame" 1s were made by Leah Miller from Bella Artistry - and they took over 40 hours to create. The black and gold 1s feature 12,000 hand-placed Swarovski crystals, as well as Law's No. 24 on the heel of the left shoe and "323" on the right heel, as a nod to his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Both heels are stamped with H.O.F, commemorating the momentous occasion, while the New England Patriots logo adorns the toe box, completing the look.

Following the ceremony, Law posted a photo of the sneakers by his grandparents' grave along with the caption:

"The journey is now complete!! drove home to Aliquippa to visit and pay homage one more time to my grandparents at their resting place, It was a incredible weekend and I’m so humbled to be apart of the@profootballhof class of 2019, I couldn’t have made it without these two, Pap and Nana we did it, WE are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame!!!"

Take a closer look at his Hall of Fame Air Jordan 1s in the posts embedded below.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images