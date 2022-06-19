Two actors were killed and six crew members were injured from Netflix's The Chosen One after a car crash near a filming location for the series in Mexico. The production of the series has been temporarily paused.

The group was riding in a van when it crashed and flipped on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were the two actors. The rest of the passengers are in stable condition.



Deadline reports that the accident occurred while the group was being transported to a local airport.

SAG-AFTRA has released a statement confirming that they are investigating the incident.

“SAG-AFTRA has been in contact with Netflix and with the Mexican actors union ANDA about this incident and we are investigating the circumstances with local production,” said a spokesperson. “On set safety is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that our members and others are safe in their workplace.”

The Chosen One follows a 12-year-old boy who learns he’s the second coming of Jesus Christ. Netflix's official synopsis reads, “He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! How will he deal with the destiny to lead the world in a conflict thousands of years in the making?”

Production for the series began back in April.

