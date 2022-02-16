Julia Fox's big break came with her appearance in Uncut Gems but she became a tabloid fixture in the past month and a half of dating Kanye West. Though the two have since called it quits, Julia became subject to online trolls and critics, including Azealia Banks who has been incredibly critical of her relationship with Ye over the past few weeks.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Things took a left turn at the wee hours of the morning when Julia and Azealia Banks started to go back-and-forth on social media. Following Azealia Banks' initial Instagram post about the actress on Tuesday morning, Julia came through with a slew of screenshots of their text conversations where the "212" rapper requested a connect for Molly and Percocets, and even plotted a night out for some paparazzi photos. However, Azealia Banks fired back, shaming Julia for her struggles with addiction while referring to her son as a "crackbaby." Banks also shared a photo of what appeared to be Julia Fox injecting herself with a needle.

The internet was divided over the incident. Some pointed out Azealia Banks' track record with calling people out, while others applauded Julia Fox for bringing out screenshots. Those who didn't choose a side in the war of words ultimately sat back and watched as the two went in on each other.

Check out some of the best reactions below.