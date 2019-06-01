Twista & Do or Die Reunite On "Home Invasion"

Twista's latest single "Home Invasion" is Chi-Town heavy as the quick-spitting rapper called on Chicago's very own Do or Die to assist him on the track. While Twista is known for his rapid-fire delivery, the veteran rapper didn't capture that essence on his recent release. Twista doesn't lean on his speedy lyrical performance as a trick, and he wants fans to know that he's not leaning on that skill to carry him through his music.

This isn't the first time these four artists have joined forces on a single. Back in 1996, Do or Die released their classic rap hit "Po Pimp" featuring Twista and singer Johnny P. Do or Die has taken some time away from releasing music since 2015, but this single is a hint that they may be crafting new tunes. Twista just recently dropped his single "War Ready" back in April, sharing with fans that he's still a viable player in the hip hop game. He recently sat down with Genius for their show The Co-Sign to give his opinion on today's rising fast-rapping artists, so make to check out that out here after you give "Home Invasion" a spin.

Quotable Lyrics

My flow will open you up just like a bottle of water

Serial killer and murderer in chronological order

Follow your daughter into the mansion

Don't want to hit the bitch with a cannon