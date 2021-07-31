Los Angeles rapper Gonzoe has passed away. Gonzoe, who was a part of the '90s rap group Kausion, was shot and killed in Seattle.

Reports claim that Gonzoe, born Ronald Moore, was shot three times in the chest while driving near a gas station. He got out of his car and ran to the gas station, where he collapsed. The gunman is still at large and police are working on an investigation. Kausion signed to Ice Cube’s Lench Mob Records back in 1995. Their debut album, South Central Los Skanless, was released the same year. "What You Wanna Do?", a smash from their album, is famously featured in Grand Theft Auto V. Gonzoe was also known to be an associate of Tupac and the Outlawz.

The LA rapper was the co-CEO of Glovez Up Gunz Down, which is a celebrity boxing program co-founded by Snoop Dogg. The aim of the program is to tackle gun violence by getting kids off the streets and into boxing rings. Gonzoe fought in the inaugural match against comedian and Glovez Up Gunz Down co-CEO Boskoe100. Boskoe was one of the first to break the news of Gonzoe's death on social media.