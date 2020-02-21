Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is projected to be the second QB off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft this April, with some mock drafts envisioning the Miami Dolphins trading up to select him with the No. 3 overall pick. It remains to be seen exactly where Tua will land, but if it were up to him he would be playing his home games at Jerry World.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

During an interview with the NFL Network, Tua explained that his dream scenario is to play for the team he grew up rooting for, the Dallas Cowboys.

“If you’re saying to me I could choose what team I wanted to play on, as far as my favorite team growing up, I’d probably say the Cowboys, but they’re so far down,” Tagovailoa said. “I’m not trying to bump him. I’ll learn under him,” Tagovailoa said of Prescott (H/T ProFootballTalk). “I’d handle it the way that the coaches there want to handle it. Honestly, I just want to be able play again. I wouldn’t mind learning under whatever guy that’s the starter. Give me a whole year to rest up and then go back out and compete, but I just want to go back out and play.”

The 21-year old QB made a name for himself during the 2018 national title game, as he took over for starting QB Jalen Hurts and led the Crimson Tide to a come from behind victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. He threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions in nine games for Bama this season before suffering a dislocated hip and a posterior wall fracture during a November 16th game against Mississippi State. In his three seasons at Alabama, Tua compiled 7,442 passing yards with 87 passing TDs and nine rushing scores.