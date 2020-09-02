While Trump has gone on to claim that he's done more for every minority group in comparison to previous presidents, perhaps it's about time he acknowledge that his position and treatment of women is a bit outdated. Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is readying her memoir, Speaking For Myself due out next Tuesday. Though the majority of the book apparently praises Trump, The Guardian reveals there was one time where the president made her feel uncomfortable.



Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Following an awkward encounter with Kim Jong-Un, Donald Trump reportedly told Sanders that she'd have to "take one for the team." Sanders explains in the book that she was at a Singapore summit in June 2018 when she was alongside Trump who was chatting up Kim Jong-Un. She writes that Kim Jong-Un and Trump were discussing sports when she looked up to see the leader of North Korea staring at her. "We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me," Sanders says in the book. "I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes."

After bringing up this incident with Trump and John Kelly, who allegedly "howled with laughter" over the matter, before Trump heckled her about Kim Jong-Un hitting on her. "Kim Jong-un hit on you," Trump apparently said. "He did! He fucking hit on you!" Though she denied that's what she meant, Trump took the joke a bit further.

"Well, Sarah, that settles it," Trump continued. "You're going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and his will miss you, but you'll be a hero to your country!"

[Via]