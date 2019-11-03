Saturday evening as UFC 244 got underway, President Donald Trump made history as the first president to sit cageside at a UFC event. During the evening though, Trump would be met with a bit of deja vu when a part of the crowd gathered outside sporting event greeted him with mixtures of boos and bright yellow signs that expressed their dismay for the POTUS and Vice President Mike Pence.

Those in attendance with Trump inlcuded his sons Donald Trump Jr.and Eric Trump along with House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy of California, Congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina, and Congressman Peter King of New York. Despite all of this, Trump Jr. supported the narrative that the entourage was met with an"overhwelmingly positive" response.

"Despite the bullshit from blue checkmark Twitter, when we walked into the arena it was overwhelmingly positive. [Dana White] said it was the most electrifying entrance he seen in 25 years of doing this."

The 20,000 capacity venue was reportedly filled with Trump supporters, including fighter Jorge Masvidal who referred to the POTUS as a "cool motherf-cker" earlier in the week.

"I don't want to get too much into politics though, you know, a lot of my Latin community might be upset at me so I'm not going to dabble into politics right now, my brother," Masvidal would add.