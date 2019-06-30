Ken Cuccinelli, douchebag and acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, is still riding with his boy Trump's stance on immigration. There was a photo of a man who drowned with his infant daughter while trying to cross into America. The photo sparked backlash towards the border agents who've proven time and time again that they feel no ways about human lives. Cuccinelli was asked by Erin Burnett on CNN whether he had any concerns about the photo would represent what people believe is the country's immigration policy.



Win McNamee/Getty Images

"No in fact, just the opposite," he replied. "The reason we have tragedies like that on the border is because those folks, that father didn't want to wait to go through the asylum process in the legal fashion, so decided to cross the river," he continued about the father and daughter whose bodies were found in the Rio Grande. And not only died, but his daughter died tragically as well... Until we fix the attractions in our asylum system, people like that father and that child are going to continue to come through a dangerous trip."

Whatever Cuccinelli said on CNN didn't seem to reflect what the man's wife, Angie Valeria, told Mexican newspaper La Jornada. She explained that the family began getting desperate while waiting at migrant camps.

"Óscar Alberto took Valeria in his arms and entered the water; he swam to other side and reached mainland, where he left his daughter. Immediately after, he returned and went for Tania," Valeria said. "However, in an instant he realized that the girl, after seeing that he was getting away, threw herself into the water. Óscar Alberto returned and managed to get a hold of the little girl, but a strong current dragged and sank them."