The White House briefing room is always tense, but a journalist took things to an even more uncomfortable level on Thursday (August 13). President Donald Trump was answering questions from reporters when he allowed S.V. Dáte, a White House correspondent for Huffington Post, to speak. "Mr. President, do you regret all of the lying you have done to the American people?” Dáte asked.

"All the what?” Trump replied. “All the lying, all the dishonesties,” said Dáte. “And who is that?” a confused Trump asked. “You have done,” Dáte said.

It clearly caught the president off guard because he took a brief pause before moving on to someone else. Trump critics used this brief exchange as a way to ridicule the president on social media. Meanwhile, Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, has previewed his forthcoming tell-all titled Disloyal, A Memoir. It's described as the "book the President of the United States does not want you to read." It follows Mary Trump's Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. Mary Trump is the president's niece and decided to write a book about her family, highlighting the misgivings of her most famous relative.