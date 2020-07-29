The coronavirus pandemic has cost tens of thousands of lives, if not more, but still, Donald Trump still finds a way to be upset over approval ratings. Well, to say he was upset is a stretch without actual evidence but it's quite clear that he's a bit annoyed at Dr. Fauci's popularity. Just hours after suggesting Dr. Fauci misled the public on the use of hydroxychloroquine to cure coronavirus with a retweet, he made it clear that he and Fauci get along very well.

What's interesting, though, is Donald's response to Fauci's high approval rating in regards to the pandemic. Trump pointed out that Fauci has a good approval rating that's higher than his own administration. "It's interesting: he's got a very good approval rating. And I like that, it's good," he said. "Because remember: he's working for this administration. He's working with us. We could have gotten other people."

"And he's got this high approval rating. So why don't I have a high approval rating with respect -- and the administration -- with respect to the virus? We should have it very high," Trump added. "So it sort of is curious," Trump continued. "a man works for us, with us, very closely, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx also, very highly thought of -- and yet, they're highly thought of, but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality, that's all."

Later on, Fauci responded to the suggestion that he misled the public, denying that he ever did such a thing.