TruCarr Releases New Mixtape "Based On A TRU Story" Featuring Sada Baby, Rich The Kid, Blueface, & More

Watts is on the way up with TruCarr's new mixtape Based On A TRU Story. The rising rapper has been bubbling for a minute, garnering co-signs from a list of some of rap's most well-known names. The California native has released a selection of new singles this year, most recently dropping the celebratory "Watts Up". He's officially returned with a new full-length project, dropping Based On A TRU Story with plenty of exciting features.

The twelve-track effort includes some of TruCarr's latest releases, including the Rich The Kid-featured "Lose My Mind". The project also features new verses from Sada Baby, Blueface, Bankroll Freddie, and G Perico. Production was highlighted by the likes of BongoByTheWay, Scum Beatz, and Pressplayy.

"I started off like I wasn't going to tell anybody any fake sh*t. I'm going to keep it 100 and I'm talking about my life, so it's Based On A Tru Story," said TruCarr about the new music. "Basically whatever you go through, keep going! Cause I done been through a lot of sh*t. My daughter passed away at 3 months after going through 13 surgeries. That’s who’s tatted on my neck. She’s my motivation."

Listen to TruCarr's new mixtape below and let us know if you're a fan.

Tracklist:

1. Watts Up

2. Up Wit It (feat. Bankroll Freddie)

3. Outside (Remix) [feat. Blueface]

4. Bout Mine (feat. Sada Baby)

5. Slide

6. Yeah

7. Lose My Mind (feat. Rich The Kid)

8. She Got That (feat. Hardini)

9. What I See (feat. G Perico)

10. All Me

11. Ghetto

12. How We Coming