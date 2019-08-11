Troy Ave Drops Off New Video For "Hold Me Down"

Check out Troy Ave's new video for "Hold Me Down."

Revisiting last year’s Mo Money Mo Problems project, Troy Ave decides to come through this weekend and share a new video in its support for the song “Hold Me Down.”

In the video, Troy’s woman sticks up a convenient store, before the two of them decide to take a nice stroll through the park in this White Ape Films-presented clip. It follows up his latest video for “Money Ova Here,” which just dropped the other day.

Check out the official video and let us know what you think. Mo Money Mo Problems is available now on iTunes.