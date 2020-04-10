Trouble Bares His Emotions On "Lend Your Heart"

Trouble is gearing up for a new album on Mike WiLL Made It's imprint, Ear Drumma Records. The Atlanta rapper has become somewhat of a force locally, and he's become a respected artist and collaborator within hip-hop circles, despite his fame not necessarily reaching public consciousness at a national level-- nonetheless that may soon be changing with his upcoming album Thug Love. Lest we forget though, Trouble's last project Edgewood was extremely refined and well-received in its own right. Nonetheless, he is creating even more excitement for Thug Love with singles like "Popped" featuring Quavo.

Today he follows that up with a single that heads in the opposite direction. "Lend Your Heart" is a piano-driven record with production from DangCuzo. The title alone should give you an indication as to the emotional quality of the record. Trouble reflects on losses in his life and attempts to stay positive in the face of it all-- these are issues that are unrelated to Coronavirus, from cancer striking a family member to run-ins with the law. Troub uses melody in his vocals to reflect the emotional stress, asking "can you lend your heart to me right now 'cause I can't find mine?"

Are you feeling the new single?

Quotable Lyrics

These days they robbing just for stripes

No more weed I'm only serving white

Broke ass baby mama taking me to court

I was locked up the bitch filed for child support

Tryna ruin my vibe but I can't let her

Ducking bullets I'm tryna not get wet up

Since Terry said the feds watching

I ain't been trusting shit

I gotta watch my own patna not to be a lick

I always been my own robber I don't need your stick

I always been my own problem feel a need to switch