Trouble Connects With Quavo On New Single "Popped"

In 2018, Atlanta rapper Trouble proved "real is rare" on his brilliant breakout album Edgewood, home of the illustrious Drake collaboration "Bring It Back." Since then, however, Big Skoob has been relatively quiet on the musical front, occasionally stepping from the shadows to break his silence with bangers like "She's A Winner" and "It Ain't My Fault." Now, it would appear he's gearing up for a full-scale rollout, coming through with a new Quavo-assisted single called "Popped."

Off the bat, it seems like Trouble is leaving the darker sonic aesthetic behind, instead opting to tap into his inner hitmaker. Over a playful instrumental from C4Bombs, Troub switches things up with a quickened pace, showcasing versatility in both cadence and flow. "My bitch was in Dallas no Mavericks, shot that shit up, I got at it," he raps. "Knew the lil boy didn't want static, now that big homie cooked on a platter." As for Huncho, what he lacks in lyrical substance he makes up for in pure charisma, strengthening the Skoob-Migos connection first forged on the "Kesha Dem" remix.

Check out the latest single from Trouble, and keep an eye out for more news on his next solo album as it surfaces. In the meantime, read our exclusive interview with Skoob right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My bitch was in Dallas no Mavericks,

Shot that shit up, I got at it

Knew the lil boy didn't want static,

Now that big homie cooked on a platter

